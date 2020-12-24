Centre hikes its funding for SC students’ scholarship scheme

“A historic decision has been taken wherein the sharing pattern will have the Centre providing 60% and the balance would be provided by the states. We used to pay ₹1,100 crore annually and now we will be giving almost five times more. This means that from this year, we will give the states ₹5,000 crore more in the form of scholarships for students," Thawarchand Gehlot, Union minister of social justice and empowerment, said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.