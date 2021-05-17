Centre releasing 7750 crore to states for immediate education expenses

There was a lot of expectations from the students’ community that the meeting may take a decision on the school board exams conducted by CBSE as well as state school boards. India is reporting an average 300,000 cases and over 4000 deaths per day for last several weeks. Though the case load has decreased a bit when compared with last fortnight, the fatalities are still high. On 14 April, the union government had announced postponement of the CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting of chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject. Following which, several school boards including ICSE board, states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat have postponed the class 12 board exams.