Centre removes upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Under the Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission has decided to remove the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission has decided to remove the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.

The CBSE said in a directive, "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category". {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The CBSE said in a directive, "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category". Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, a recent directive by the NMC stated, it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The age criteria had often been questioned in the Supreme Court and high courts of the country.

With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said.

NEET UG is one of the dream exams for the students who seek admission to medical institutes after class 12. National Testing Agency (NTA) has the responsibility to conduct this exam nationwide for all the aspirants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This move will also be helpful to those seeking admission in foreign countries.