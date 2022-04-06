The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday rescheduled the dates of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains to June and July after candidates requested for the same.

Jee-Main's first session has been postponed to June while second session will be held in July, the NTA said.

“JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams," the NTA wrote on Twitter.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

