Centre reschedules JEE Mains dates to June and July. Read here1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2022, 10:51 PM IST
- ‘JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams,’ the NTA wrote on Twitter
|
Listen to this article
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday rescheduled the dates of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains to June and July after candidates requested for the same.
Jee-Main's first session has been postponed to June while second session will be held in July, the NTA said.
“JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams," the NTA wrote on Twitter.
The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.
Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.
It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!