Centre ropes in NCAER to help expand vocational education in CBSE schools

In the days leading up to the first anniversary of NEP, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had emphasized that mainstream and skill education will need to be seen in tandem, and his ministry was making all efforts to see both wings as complementary. Pradhan is also the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship. “If schools can take up vocational education in a big way, it will not only improve the efficiency level of the future workforce, but also boost the Skill India Mission," the official cited above said.