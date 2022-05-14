Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 results declared: Direct link, how to check

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 results declared: Direct link, how to check

A total of 71 students have topped the CBGSE Class 10 final examination.
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Livemint

  • This year, the CGBSE Class 10 examinations were held between March 3 to March 23, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE on Saturday declared the results for the class10th, 12th. The results are now available on the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. This year, the Class 10 examinations were held between March 3 to March 23, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30. A total of 71 students have topped the Class 10 final examination.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE on Saturday declared the results for the class10th, 12th. The results are now available on the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. This year, the Class 10 examinations were held between March 3 to March 23, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30. A total of 71 students have topped the Class 10 final examination.

Here is how to check the results: 

Class 10 and 12 students can check the results on the official website using their name and roll number.

Here is how to check the results: 

Class 10 and 12 students can check the results on the official website using their name and roll number.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

  • Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board - cgbse.nic.in.
  • On the students corner, click on the results option
  • Then click on the options- High Schools results 2022 or Secondary Results 2022
  • Enter roll number and fill Captcha
  • The board results will be displayed on the screen
  • The results will contain name, marks, division and other related details

The Chief Minister of the state had few days back announced that top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government.