Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE on Saturday declared the results for the class10th, 12th. The results are now available on the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. This year, the Class 10 examinations were held between March 3 to March 23, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30. A total of 71 students have topped the Class 10 final examination.

