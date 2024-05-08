CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 2024: Chhattisgarh Board to announce results tomorrow; Here's how to check
Approximately 6.10 lakh students registered for the Chhattisgarh board exams, out of which around 2.62 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams and 3.47 lakh for the Class 10 exams.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is scheduled to declare the results for the Class 10 and 12 exams on May 9 (Thursday). Students who appeared for these exams will be able to view their results by logging in to the official website of CGBSE using their login credentials.in credentials.