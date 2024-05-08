Approximately 6.10 lakh students registered for the Chhattisgarh board exams, out of which around 2.62 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams and 3.47 lakh for the Class 10 exams.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is scheduled to declare the results for the Class 10 and 12 exams on May 9 (Thursday). Students who appeared for these exams will be able to view their results by logging in to the official website of CGBSE using their login credentials.in credentials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results are likely to be announced at 12:30 pm tomorrow.

Students will have to enter their registration number, roll number, and password to access the scorecard. Along with the Class 10 and Class 12 board results, the CGBSE will also announce the list of toppers for both classes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Class 10 Chhattisgarh board exams were conducted from 2-21 March 2024, while those for class 12 were held from 1-23 March 2024.

Also read: CBSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 board exam results likely after May 20 at cbseresults.nic.in. Details here Approximately 6.10 lakh students registered for the Chhattisgarh board exams, out of which around 2.62 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams and 3.47 lakh for the Class 10 exams.

CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results in 2023 and 2022 In 2023, the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results were declared on May 10, while in 2022, the board results were announced on May 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2023 Chhattisgarh board exams were conducted from 3-23 March. In 2022, these examinations were conducted in the same time frame (3-23 March) as in 2023.

Also read: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 results next month? Know date, time, how to check here For Class 10 board exams in 2023, as many as 3.37 lakh students registered, of which 3,30,681 appeared while 2,47,721 qualified. The overall pass percentage for CGBSE Class 10 result was 75.05 per cent and Rahul Yadav secured the top rank. CGBSE Class Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 79.96 per cent.

The state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam, announced the 2023 results during a press conference at the CGBSE office in Raipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Dalit student who survived caste-based attack scores 78% in Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board exam Here are the steps to check the result: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the activated link of Class 10 and Class 12 results

Log in using your roll number.

Check your scorecard and download it for future use.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!