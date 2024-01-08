Chandigarh schools closed: Physical classes upto class 8th to remain shut till 13 Jan
Classes in physical mode up to class 8 will remain shut till 13 January in Chandigarh due to weather conditions.
Classes in physical mode, up to class 8 will remain shut till 13 January in Chandigarh as per the latest order. The decision has been taken in view of the weather conditions in the union territory.
Yesterday, the Punjab government also announced a similar order for the schools. Schools in Punjab will be again going on a winter break starting Monday given the severe cold conditions in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.
Earlier, Punjab school winter vacations were between December 14 to 31, 2023.
"Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to have a holiday from January 8 to January 14 in all the government and private schools of Punjab up to class 10," Mann said in a post on 'X'.
The decisions come close on the heels of Delhi announcing winter break for students from Nursery to Class 5 for the next five days.
The Delhi government, in the previous order, extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) in light of 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert'. However, hours after the issuance, the Delhi government retracted that order pertaining to the extension of winter vacation in schools within the national capital.
A cold to severe cold day was the state of the weather in Delhi, parts of East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, and in isolated pockets over Punjab amid the unavailability of sunlight.
The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations displayed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the next day and a significant decrease thereafter.
