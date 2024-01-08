Classes in physical mode, up to class 8 will remain shut till 13 January in Chandigarh as per the latest order. The decision has been taken in view of the weather conditions in the union territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the order dated 6 January is amended to the extent that there will be no classes, in physical mode, up to Class VIII in any government, government-aided and recognised private schools of UT Chandigarh for the next six days from 8 January to13 January," Director of School Education said in an official order.

And, for classes 9-12 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools of Chandigarh, the physical classes will continue. The department had on Saturday ordered that schools would not open before 9:30 am and close no later than 3 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, online classes can be continued, the order added.

Yesterday, the Punjab government also announced a similar order for the schools. Schools in Punjab will be again going on a winter break starting Monday given the severe cold conditions in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

Earlier, Punjab school winter vacations were between December 14 to 31, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to have a holiday from January 8 to January 14 in all the government and private schools of Punjab up to class 10," Mann said in a post on 'X'.

The decisions come close on the heels of Delhi announcing winter break for students from Nursery to Class 5 for the next five days.

The Delhi government, in the previous order, extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) in light of 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert'. However, hours after the issuance, the Delhi government retracted that order pertaining to the extension of winter vacation in schools within the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A cold to severe cold day was the state of the weather in Delhi, parts of East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, and in isolated pockets over Punjab amid the unavailability of sunlight.

The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations displayed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the next day and a significant decrease thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

