Students can check their result on the official website of the board https://cgbse.nic.in or https://results.cg.nic.in. Chhattisgarh Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam declared the CGBSE class 12 result in a virtual address.

Direct Link to Check Result





Evaluation process:

Earlier, the Students were allowed to collect the question papers on any date between June 1 and 5. The students would have to submit the answer copies at their respective centres within five days from the date of collection of the question papers, the order said. For example, if a student takes the question papers on June 1, then he or she must submit the answer copies by June 6 during working hours, secretary V K Goyal,Goyal said, adding that those who fail to submit the answer papers within the stipulated time will be considered absent.

The answer copies can also be submitted on Sunday and holidays. Students are advised to get the question papers of their own subjects only, he said. They should write the answers on their own instead of taking help from others, he said. The first page of the answer copy should carry all the information regarding the student such as name, roll number, subject, subject code, signature and date, he said. Students should come to submit the answer sheets personally with their signature in the attendance register. If a student takes 20 pages for writing the answers, then he or she needs to submit the same number of pages mandatorily even if they are blank. The answer copies sent via post or courier would not be accepted by the board, Goyal said. It is mandatory for all students to follow social distancing and wear masks while collecting and submitting the question papers and answer sheets, he said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.