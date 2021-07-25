Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 result declared: Here is how to check

The answer copies can also be submitted on Sunday and holidays. Students are advised to get the question papers of their own subjects only, he said. They should write the answers on their own instead of taking help from others, he said. The first page of the answer copy should carry all the information regarding the student such as name, roll number, subject, subject code, signature and date, he said. Students should come to submit the answer sheets personally with their signature in the attendance register. If a student takes 20 pages for writing the answers, then he or she needs to submit the same number of pages mandatorily even if they are blank. The answer copies sent via post or courier would not be accepted by the board, Goyal said. It is mandatory for all students to follow social distancing and wear masks while collecting and submitting the question papers and answer sheets, he said

