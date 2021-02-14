Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9 to 12 to resume from tomorrow

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raipur: Physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12 in schools of Chhattisgarh will resume from tomorrow, the state government has said. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held on Saturday.

All Covid-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government will be followed in the classrooms, he said. The government also decided to restart skill development training programmes in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased by 229 on Saturday to reach 3,08,930, while the toll rose by four to touch 3,771.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,01,904 during the day after 21 people were discharged from hospitals and 224 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 3,255 active cases.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,08,903, New cases 229, Deaths 3,771, Recovered 3,01,904, Active cases 3,255, tests today 21,348, total tests 45,09,170.

