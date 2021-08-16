Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chicago Booth School, India’s Great Lakes to jointly offer customised programs

The partners will design and deliver “Project Ascent”, a high-impact next-generation custom-blended leadership program for senior leaders of L&T.
2 min read . 05:35 PM IST Livemint

  • The program has been co-created by the partners and L&T in assembling a contemporary curriculum intended to deepen the business, behavioral and leadership competencies of their senior managers

New Delhi: Chennai-based Great Lakes Institute of Management of India has tied up with the world-renowned Booth School of Business of the University of Chicago to provide custom executive education programs in areas like leadership, strategy, management, and finance frameworks.

The partners will design and deliver “Project Ascent", a high-impact next-generation custom-blended leadership program for senior leaders of L&T. Providing crucial key competencies, this program is scheduled to commence in October 2021. The program serves to support the initiatives in developing a ‘future ready’ pipeline of senior leaders who will play an important role in the organization’s future growth, both the institutions said Monday.

“Chicago Booth is excited to collaborate with Great Lakes Institute of Management in the development and launch of the executive education program. Our combined expertise and industry knowledge provides clients with world-class learning and curriculum that could position them as high-impact leaders," said Mark Lewis, executive director of Chicago Booth Executive Education.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chicago Booth in providing a unique learning and development program through ‘Project Ascent.’ We believe this opportunity will have the caliber to transform the participants' perception of several management subjects and strengthen their confidence to handle complex situations in their day-to-day functioning. We are confident that the program participants will gain immense value out of the association to absorb and reinforce key competencies," said Suresh Ramanathan, Dean at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

The program has been co-created by the partners and L&T in assembling a contemporary curriculum intended to deepen the business, behavioral and leadership competencies of their senior managers. This nine-month blended program will combine the academic rigor with ‘industry relevance’ and will be delivered in sessions that will help the participants access the program content in smaller portions, enabling them to retain interest and achieve learning throughout the duration.

