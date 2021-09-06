Children’s literacy losses mount as schools stay shut

As a result, children from the scheduled castes and tribes were nearly twice as likely as others to be unable to read more than a few letters, the survey found. More than 80% of parents from these groups felt that their children’s literacy had taken a hit during the pandemic. The effective literacy rate of SC and ST children aged between 10 and 14 was as low as 61%, as compared to 77% for others, prompting fears that achievement gaps might widen.