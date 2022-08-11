Chinese student visas to US tumble from prepandemic levels5 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Global competition and strained political ties lead to a drop that hits revenue at big and small colleges and universities
The number of U.S. student visas issued to Chinese nationals plunged by more than 50% in the first half of 2022 compared with pre-Covid levels, with the U.S. losing ground as the most-coveted place for Chinese students to pursue higher education abroad.