CHSE 12th Result 2024: Odisha Board to declare Inter results tomorrow. How to check scorecard at chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE 12th result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the results of the Class 12 Board exam 2024 tomorrow, May 26, 2024. According to media reports board chairman will announce the results at a press conference at 4.30 pm at chseodisha.nic.in.
