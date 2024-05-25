CHSE 12th result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the results of the Class 12 Board exam 2024 tomorrow, May 26, 2024. According to media reports board chairman will announce the results at a press conference at 4.30 pm at chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE 12th result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the much-awaited results of Class 12 Board exam 2024 tomorrow, i.e May 26, 2024. According to media reports, the board chairman will announce the results at a press conference at 4.30 pm at chseodisha.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CHSE, Odisha is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of Class 12 Board exam 2024. In the conference, the CHSE will announce the overall pass percentage, gender and district-wise pass percentage, among other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their marks from the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

chseodisha.nic.in.

orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Class 12th result 2024: Documents required to check the results Students can check their results by entering their login credentials, such as roll number, registration number, and security PIN {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2024’ link

A new window will open; log in with your credentials like Roll Number, Registration Number and security PIN

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save your result

Take a printout for future reference CHSE Class 12th result 2024: via DigiLocker Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in

Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Enter your mobile number

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Set your username and password

Enter your Aadhar number

Sign in

Go to the education section

Check your results CHSE Class 12th result 2024: via SMS Open the SMS app on your mobile

Compose a message in the format - ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’

Send the message to 56263

The result will be displayed on your mobile phone screen

Take a screen-grab, and save it for future reference CHSE Class 12th result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks Students must obtain at least 33% marks to pass the CHSE Odisha class 12 exams. The board offers a compartment exam facility for students who fail to qualify in some subjects, details of which will be disclosed during the result announcement.

