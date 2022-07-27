Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022 today: Class 12th Science, Commerce results. How to check, download

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022 today: Class 12th Science, Commerce results. How to check, download

Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from April 28
1 min read . 09:00 AM ISTLivemint

The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE), Odisha will declare the Class 12 final examination results today for the Science and Commerce stream. Students of both these streams will get the results today,however, the students who gave the exam in the arts stream will have to wait for another week. Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that results will be announced at 4 pm. The number of students who appeared for exams in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.

"The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar," Samir Ranjan Dash said.

Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from April 28

Students can check their results on on board websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in once the results are declared.

This year a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams which were held between 28 April and 31 May.

How to check CHSE Odisha board Class 12th Science, Commerce results

Students must go to orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link for Class 12 Science or Commerce results.

Enter the required login details.

Submit and download mark sheet.

