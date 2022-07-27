The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE), Odisha will declare the Class 12 final examination results today for the Science and Commerce stream. Students of both these streams will get the results today,however, the students who gave the exam in the arts stream will have to wait for another week. Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that results will be announced at 4 pm. The number of students who appeared for exams in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}