The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday cancelled the ISC board exams for class 12 students soon after the Union Government announced cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams .

“We have cancelled our class 12 board exams," Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the CISCE board told Mint.

“We are working out the details and shall share it, may be tomorrow," Arathoon added.

In April the CISCE had said that board will conduct the exam for Class 12 (ISC) after reviewing the situation.

It had also announced cancellation of Class 10 (ICSE) board exams in April with a rider that an option will be given to students to sit for an exam along with the ISC exam timetable or choose to be reviewed by an internal process.

At least 207,902 students of 2,341 schools in India abroad were there under ICSE board exam in 2020. For the ISC exam, more than 1,125 schools are affiliated to the board.

