Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced that board results for its class 12 and class 10 examinations will be declared tomorrow, 24 July, 2021, at around 3 pm.

The board results for ISC and ICSE examinations will be available on the official website https://www.cisce.org.

Here's how to download the marksheet:

Students can access the results by visiting the Council's web it — www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

1. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

2. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

The results of students are also received through SMS. Here are the steps:

1. For receiving the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique DD in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234587 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. For receiving the 1SC Pear 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way:

ISC 123456 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

-Send the message to the number: 09248082883

-The result will be displayed

Earlier, the CBSE and CISCE boards had told the Supreme Court that class XII board examination results would be declared by July 31 and the students, desirous of taking up the board examination physically of CBSE can do so between August 15 to September 15, subject to conducive pandemic situation.

The CISCE said its students can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive.

The apex court was told by both Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) that they have amended their respective evaluation scheme to assess Class 12 students and incorporated a dispute resolution mechanism for the candidates who have any objections with regard to the results.

The CISCE in its affidavit said, “The CISCE will endeavour to hold the improvement examinations as expeditiously as possible after the declaration of the results. Subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable and declaration of results in a timely fashion, the improvement examinations should commence before September 1, 2021".





