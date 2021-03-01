ICSE, ISC Board exams 2021: Dates for class 10, class 12 exams out. Details here

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board on Monday announced that it will be conducting ISC board examinations for Class 12 from 8 April, 2021 and ICSE board examination for class 10 from 5 May, according to officials.

All the information regarding date sheet, exam schedule and other related queries can be accessed on CISCE's official website: https://www.cisce.org/

The class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on April 8 and will conclude on June 16. The class 10 exam will be held from May 5 to June 7.

The board also said that results of both ICSE and ISC examinations will be communicated to the heads of schools by July.

Along with that, the education board also released the scheduled and date-sheet of Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The date sheet and subject schedule for Class 12 board exam can be accessed via this link and the date sheet for Class 10 exams can be accessed here.

"The candidates are expected to be seated in the Examination Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black / Blue ball-point pen ONLY," the board stated.

To pass the ICSE exam, students need to score 33 marks while to clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the CISCE board also issued several virus-related protocols to follow during the examination in order to contain the spread of disease. Below are the following guidelines to follow during the conduct of board examinations:

1. Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.

2. Candidates must ensure that they maintain social distancing in their movement within the school campus and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other.

3. Candidates must always follow the Covid-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitizer, and avoid touching the face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional.

4. Candidates must carry their own stationery/art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

5. Candidates should follow respiratory etiquette strictly while coughing or sneezing. This involves the practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

6. Candidates must carry their own water bottles. They must not share food or water with others.

7. Candidates need to inform the Supervising Examiner/Invigilator and follow the protocol laid down by the school in case, they are not feeling well.

8. Candidates should avoid overcrowding at all places on the school campus i.e., washrooms, laboratories, classrooms, corridors, library, playground, etc.

9. Candidates need to strictly follow any additional safety instructions issued by the examination centre.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced that board exams for Class 12 students will commence from 4 May and will end on 7 June for class 10 students and 11 June for class 12 students.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via