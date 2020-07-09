The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced to declare the class 10 and class 12 board examinations results on Friday at 3 pm. ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board examinations results will be available via CISCE official websites. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council.

Here's a step-by-step procedure for schools to check board results for schools

1) Schools can check the results from CAREERS portal of council using the Principal's login ID and password.

2) After logging into the portal, click on the title named 'examination system'

3) On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE year 2020 examination results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC year 2020 examination results.

4) From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'reports'

5) Click on the result tabulation to view/print the school's result tabulation.

6) You may also click on the comparison table to view/print the results.

Students can go to cisce.org and results.cisce.org to check their results. Here's how to check

1) Visit the official website of council and click on the link 'Results 2020'

2) For accessing the ICSE/ISC 2020 examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the course option

3) For accessing the ICSE or ISC 2020 examination results, the candidate needs to enter his or her unique id, index no and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

4) The instructions to view results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Students can check ICSE class 10 results and ISC class 12 results via SMS.

Here's is the procedure:

1) For receiving the ICSE 2020 examination results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his or her unique ID in the following way ICSE 1234567 (seven digit unique ID)

For getting ISC results, the students need to send their unique ID in the following way: ISC 1234567 (seven digit unique ID)

2) Send the message to 09248082883

