New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Friday deferred the ICSE and ISC board exams scheduled to take place in May amid the rising covid-19 situation in the country.

The board will review the situation on the first week of June and decide on the future dates depending on the ground situation, Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the CISCE board said. While the board will conduct the exam for Class 12 (ISC) after reviewing the situation, the Class 10 (ICSE) students will be given an option to either sit for an exam along with the ISC exam timetable or choose to be reviewed by an internal process.

“In light of the nationwide surge in COVID 19 cases the CISC has decided to defer the ICSE and ISC board examinations scheduled to be held from for May 4," a board notification said.

The Covid-19 situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of examinations “will be reviewed, and a final decision on the conduct of the board examination will be taken by the first week of June 2021".

While the Class 12 exam will be conducted at a later date, the candidates for class 10 “will be given the following option to write the offline examination, along with class 12 candidates or not to write the offline examination

If the class 10 candidates opts for this second option, the “CISCE will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates", the board elaborated.

At least 207,902 students of 2,341 schools in India abroad were there under ICSE board exam in 2020. For the ISC exam, more than 1,125 schools are affiliated to the board.

The surging cases of coronavirus has pushed both central and state government to rethink the exams ahead of the peak school and higher education entrance season. The central government run CBSE cancelled the class 10 board exam and deferred the Class 12 board Wednesday.

Similarly, at least nine other school boards including state boards of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have either postponed or cancelled board exams. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Board too have cancelled the Class 12 exams for its affiliated schools in India.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.