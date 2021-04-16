CISCE school board defers ICSE, ISC board exams

The board will review the situation on the first week of June and decide on the future dates depending on the ground situation, Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the CISCE board said. While the board will conduct the exam for Class 12 (ISC) after reviewing the situation, the Class 10 (ICSE) students will be given an option to either sit for an exam along with the ISC exam timetable or choose to be reviewed by an internal process.

