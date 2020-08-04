"An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you." PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2020

The prime minister also addressed the candidates who could not qualify the examination and also said they will come across several opportunities in their life. He wished them for future endeavours.

"For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the candidates and said, "May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation."

Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn’t qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed.

Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn’t qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 4, 2020

A total of 829 candidates qualified the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official statement.

The successful candidates are recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

IRS officer Pradeep Singh topped the list. The top three rank holders -- Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma -- are serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via