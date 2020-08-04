Home >Education >news >Civil services exam 2019 results: 'An exciting career awaits you,' says PM Modi to 829 candidates
(File photo) PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)
(File photo) PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Civil services exam 2019 results: 'An exciting career awaits you,' says PM Modi to 829 candidates

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 06:26 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated 829 candidates who succesfully passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination of 2019.

"An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you." PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also addressed the candidates who could not qualify the examination and also said they will come across several opportunities in their life. He wished them for future endeavours.

"For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the candidates and said, "May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation."

Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn’t qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed.

A total of 829 candidates qualified the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official statement.

The successful candidates are recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

IRS officer Pradeep Singh topped the list. The top three rank holders -- Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma -- are serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

