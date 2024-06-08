The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued exam-day instructions for candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024, which is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2024, across the nation at various exam centres.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued exam-day instructions for candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024, which is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2024, across the nation at various exam centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the preliminary exam, the UPSC has issued a notice listing a few guidelines that candidates are supposed to follow strictly. These guidelines are:

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 result tomorrow at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in Candidates must produce a printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted examination venue. A candidate who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue will not be allowed to take the examination.

Candidates are also required to carry along a Photo ID card, the number of which is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, to appear at each session of the examination.

A candidate whose photograph on his/her e-Admit Card is not clear or the photograph is without his/her name and date of photograph will have to bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs (with his/her name and date of photograph), one for each session, for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

If the e-Admit Card contains any discrepancy, the Commission may be notified immediately by email (at email ID uscsp-upsc@nic.in) so that a decision can be made.

It may also be noted that entry into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.00 am for the forenoon session and 02.00 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the examination venue after closure of the entry.

Candidates should also note that they are not allowed to appear at any examination venue other than the one mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as venue supervisors will not make any arrangement for keeping these items at the Venue.

In case, a Candidate brings any such banned items, he/she will make his/her own arrangements for keeping the same outside the venue and the Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Further, the candidates will be allowed to take with them only e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self- photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the Instructions of the e-Admit Card to the Venue. No other items shall be allowed to be taken inside the venue.

Possession (even in switch off mode)/use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics/Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) or violation of any Instruction shall entail disciplinary action which may include cancellation of candidature of candidate, filing of FIR/police complaint against the candidate, prohibition from appearing in subsequent Session (s) / d * ay(s) of the Examination. In addition, the Commission may take any other appropriate action as per provisions contained in the Examination Rules.

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/Halls.

Those candidates, who have changed their names after matriculation by adopting due process of law, must carry along e-Admit Card, Government issued Photo Identity Card and/or original Gazette Notification of the changed name for the each session of the Examination. UPSC prelims Admit Card 2024: Exam Pattern The UPSC civil services preliminary exam consists of two papers containing objective-type questions for 400 marks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will take place in two sessions: The first session, to be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, will be on General Studies (GS), which will include Indian polity, Geography, History, Indian economy, Science and Technology, Environment and Ecology and International relations.

Also Read | NEET UG exam to be held again? Govt forms panel to analyse irregularities The second session will be the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. It will include reasoning and analytical questions, reading comprehension questions, and decision-making questions.

Following the preliminary exam, the UPSC will release a list of successful candidates eligible for the Main exam, requiring a minimum qualifying score of 33%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 row: Grace marks awarded may be revised, says NTA DG The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations aims to fill 1,056 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!