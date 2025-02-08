The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for civil services preliminary examination 2025.

The civil services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 25.

According to a UPSC notification, the last date for registration for Civil Services (Preliminary)-2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)-2025 exams "has been extended till 18.02.2025 (6 pm)."

A correction window will also be open for applicants "till expiry of seven days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025", said the notification.

Some applicants had complained of certain glitches being faced by them while applying through the UPSC portal, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam online was February 11, 2025 till 6 pm.

The civil services aspirants are required to apply online through the official website http://upsconline.gov.in.

The civil services examination is conducted every year by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

This year, the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 979 which include 38 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category.

Goa HSSC board exams to start on Feb 10 The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will conduct its Class 12 examinations on February 10 across 20 centres in the state.

As per an official release, the examination will begin at 9.30 am for all streams, including Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational.

Examinations will be held from February 10 to March 1 across 20 examination centres, it said.

"The seating arrangement for candidates is available on the board's website. Candidates are advised to be present at the examination centres at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam," the release stated.