The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all school principals to demystify the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet for students of classes 10 and 12 appearing in term-1 examinations.

“You are aware that the CBSE will be using OMR for the first time for assessment of both the classes 10 and 12 in term I examinations. Hence, there is a need that all the students and the schools sponsoring these students should have complete knowledge about the OMR," the board said.

The CBSE also advised schools to organise practice sessions for the students. “Prior to the practice sessions, teachers must also get acquainted themself well with the OMR," it said.

It further listed some things the schools can tell students to decode the sheet.

Students should be told that their details will be pre-filled in the OMR.

A candidate has to write a Question Paper Code in the upper right corner in the space provided for the same. Question Paper Code will be written on the Question Paper.

A candidate will have to write in his/her own hand in the space provided: "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand on OMR.

Only blue/black ball point pen is to be used for filling desired information and for giving responses.

Use of pencil is strictly prohibited. If it is found that the candidate has used the pencil for filling OMR, this will be considered as use of unfair means and action will be taken against the candidate as per unfair means rules.

The CBSE also mentioned the important features of OMR.

There is a space for answering 60 questions in an OMR irrespective of the total questions given in the Question Papers of any subject. Candidates will use maximum circles as per total questions given in the Question Paper for giving responses. This should be only in serial.

Answers given after the maximum question number will not be evaluated. Meaning thereby, if there are 45 questions in some Question Papers and the candidate is changing Question no 46 in OMR and writing this question as 45 and then giving the answer, it will not be evaluated.

For giving a response, 4 circles i.e. (a), (b),(c),& (d) are given in front of each question in a row. Candidates once confident about the correctness of reply should darken the circle with a pen.

After four circles are over, a box is given in the same row. Candidates have to write the correct option in this box.

After the box, a circle is given, which contains the question number. This circle is to be darkened by the candidates if they have not attempted this question.

Candidates are advised that first of all they should mark the response by darkening the circle. If fully satisfied then they should write a response in a box. Purpose of giving a box is only that if any candidate wishes to change the response, the same be written in the box.

Even if a candidate is satisfied with darkening the circle, this response has to be written in the box. Candidates have to reply both in a circle and in a box.

Reply written in the box will be treated as final.

If the box is empty and the response is marked in the circle, it will be considered that the Question has not been attempted by the candidate.

If the response is given in a box and the circle is left blank, it will be considered that the Question has been attempted by the candidate.

If all the three i.e. four circles, box and last circle are left blank, it will be considered that the question has not been attempted.

The CBSE will begin term-1 board exam for class 10 and class 12 from 30 November and 1 December.

The board is conducting the exams in two phases for the first time owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE term-1 examination will be held objectively, that is the question paper will have Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), while term-2 to be carried out subjectively – each covering 50% of the curriculum.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.