Haryana government on Thursday decided to cancel board examination for Class 10th and postpone the exams for the 12th standard amid the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases, news agency ANI reported. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Thursday said, on the lines of the CBSE Board , we have decided to cancel Class 10th board exams and postpone Class 12th exams. Class 10th students will be evaluated based on internal assessment.

Earlier this week, the Centre decided to postpone the CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams. The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials were present.

The Union Education Minister informed after the meeting that the Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

He added, the Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from 4 May to June 14, 2021 have been cancelled. The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) that conducts ICSE and ISC exams is likely to reschedule its board exams following the CBSE decision to postpone and cancel class 12 and Class exams.

(With inputs from agencies)

