Class 10, 12 board exams: Here's what Haryana govt has decided in wake of COVID

He added, the Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from 4 May to June 14, 2021 have been cancelled. The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

