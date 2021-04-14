The Central government today decided to cancel the Class10 exams and postpone the Class 12 exams. The decision was taken following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, and it will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

Here are the list of other state education boards that have taken a decision on class X and class XII in the wake of rising covid-19 cases:

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Himachal Pradesh government postponed the ongoing state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said. In a communication, the education secretary also said that the undergraduate university examinations, due to start on April 17, have also been deferred.

Meghalaya:

Meghalaya state board class 12 examinations will be held as per schedule with utmost precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said .

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government had on Monday postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

West Bengal:

West Bengal government said appropriate decision will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases giving priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.

The secondary examination in the state for 2021 is slated to be held between June 1 and June 10, while the higher secondary examination is scheduled to begin from June 15.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The exams of the high school, higher secondary and diploma in pre-school education (vocational course) were scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1.

Andhra Pradesh:

The examinations of Class 10th and Intermediate will be conducted as per the schedule according to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. Andhra Pradesh Education Dept has issued a schedule for the conduct of exams for the 10th class in June and exams for Intermediate in May.

Jamia defers class 10, 12 exams at its schools as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia Wednesday announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.





