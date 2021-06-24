Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal 'Nishank' will answer all the questions asked by students about the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations on 25 June at 4 pm. The Union Education Minister will be interacting with students through social media.

Students are still confused about how their Class 12 result will be calculated and on what basis. Both class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nishank, who is in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications, said many students have been sending him messages with their queries and apprehensions.

"Dear students, I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Also, you have expressed concern about my health. For this, I would like to express my thanks to all of you and say that I am feeling healthy now," tweeted Nishank.

"Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to this ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail," he said in a series of tweets.

प्रिय छात्र-छात्राओं,

मुझे आपके ढेर सारे संदेश एवं सूचनाएं लगातार मिल रही हैं। साथ ही, आपने मेरे स्वास्थ्य के प्रति भी चिंता व्यक्त की है। इसके लिए मैं आप सबका धन्यवाद व्यक्त करते हुए कहना चाहूंगा कि मैं अब स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूं। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2021

A few days back, CBSE has submitted the alternative CBSE Class 12 assessment criteria to the Supreme Court. The board has announced its alternative assessment policy for both classes.

The CBSE 12th result 2021 will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11 and in Class 12.

As per the policy for class 12 results, the theory paper evaluation formula of 30% weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 30% to class 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board examinations.

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for class 10, the 30% marks based on an average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

While schools have been asked to submit class 10 marks till 30 June, the deadline for schools to compile class 12 marks is 15 July.

