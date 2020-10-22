With the launch of the National Education Policy by the Central government earlier this year, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia recommended that after the roll out of the new NEP, board exams for class 10 and 12 should be discontinued.

"Class 10, 12 Board Exams made sense in 10+2 model but not in new 4 stage model. Retaining these exams will dilute significance of first three stages in school life of children. Hence, Class 10 & 12 Board Exams should be discontinued," Sisodia tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia attended the NCERT 57th general council meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' where he also suggested that the government must introduce multi-year stage-wise classes and external assessment at the end of each stage.

He said that any change through NEP would be possible only if we are ready for paradigm shift in our education system, piecemeal approach won't help to achieve NEP goals.

He pointed out that the '5 3 3 4' model recommended in the NEP can attain its full potential if the existing one year per grade system is removed.

"It means, instead of existing class system where all children of a class move together in all subjects despite being at different learning levels, multi-year stage will help child move as per their learning need in different subjects at their own pace. A stage-wise curriculum with a clearly stated learning goal in terms of knowledge, skills and values be created," he said.

"Going by the logic of the stage, after the full roll out of NEP, class 10 and 12 board exam should also discontinue. The existing board exams made sense in 10 2 model but not in 5 3 3 4. Retaining two board exams in one last stage will dilute the significance of first three stages in the school life of children," he added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, noted that when the mandate of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is to conduct entrance exams for admissions in higher education institutions, there is no need for class 12 board exams.

"Hence, the class 12 board exam should not be a high stake exam anymore. It is about time that we introduce multi-year stage-wise classes and external assessment at the end of each stage replacing the existing year wise classes and two board exams in class 10 and 12," he said.

Furthermore, the deputy CM also spoke on the issue of conducting NEET, JEE and other competitive exams in the wake of novel coronavirus for next year. "In wake of disruptions due to corona, we need to defer Board Exams to May to ensure adequate preparation time for students. The syllabus of Board Exams should be reduced to 50% in light of schooling loss. Next year's JEE & NEET exams should be based on reduced syllabus," he said.

The NEP approved by the government last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Teaching up to Class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions, except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the NEP.

Replacing the '10 2' structure of school curricula with a '5 3 3 4' curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping M.Phil programmes and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.

With agency inputs

