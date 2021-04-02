If a student of class 10 or 12 fails to appear for the practical exam because of being infected with coronavirus, they will get another chance to do so before 11 June, the CBSE announced on Thursday.

“If any candidate is absent in practical exam because of being Covid positive or any family member tests positive, school will conduct practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with regional authority by June 11," said CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Practical exams for the two classes began on 1 March and are scheduled to be conducted through April while the written exams are scheduled in May-June.

CBSE will conduct written examinations in 75 subjects in class 10 and in 111 subjects in class 12.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The board recently dispelled rumours regarding the postponement of practical exams. An official from CBSE confirmed that no announcement regarding this has been made by the board.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Change in centres

In consideration of the pandemic and various restrictions imposed due to it, the CBSE has allowed students of class 10 and 12 to change their examination centres for both practical and theory exams through its official website.

“It has come to the notice of the board that because of Covid-19 pandemic, students of Classes 10 and 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams," a notification by CBSE read.

"Looking into the problem, CBSE has decided to permit the change in the examination centre," it added.

However, the provision was only available for a limited time on the website.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19. They were partially reopened in some states from 15 October.

