Class 10 boards cancelled, class 12 exams postponed in J&K amid Covid surge

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities today decided to cancel the ongoing Class 10 board exams for remaining subjects and postpone the remaining Class 12 exams in view of rising coronavirus surge across the country.

The office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir stated, "In view of rising COVID19 cases, ongoing Class 10 exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and students would be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments. Ongoing Class 12 exams have been postponed."

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark. With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days.

The directive to postpone the examinations comes a day after the Centre decided to postpone the CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams. The decision was taken during the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other top officials.

Later, Pokhriyal said, "The Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations."

He also said, "The Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from 4 May to June 14, 2021 have been cancelled. The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board."

"Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," the education minister noted.

Following the order, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) that conducts ICSE and ISC exams is also considering to reschedule its board exams.

Meanwhile, several other states including Punjab, Haryana, Odisha have decided to cancel board exams for class 10th and postpone 12th exam.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via