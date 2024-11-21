Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2025 date sheet OUT! Know how to download the timetable at cbse.gov.in and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2025 date sheet. Students can download the timetable from CBSE's official website, ie cbse.gov.in.

According to the date sheet, CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 18. The detailed date sheet has been released on the official CBSE website and the exams will begin at 10:30 am on all days.

"CBSE has prepared the date sheet for the examinations scheduled from 15.02.2025. While preparing the date sheet...A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes," the CBSE said in a statement.

According to the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15 and go on till March 18, 2025. The Science exam is slated for February 20, 2025, running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the Social Science (087) exam will be conducted on February 25, 2025.

As per the schedule, the Mathematics exam is slated to take place on March 10 and the Hindi exam on February 28.

CBSE Board exams For the CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam 2025, the exams also begin on February 15, 2025 and end on April 4, 2025. The physics exam is slated to be held on February 21, 2025, while the exam for mass media studies will be conducted on March 7, 2025.

The chemistry exam is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025, and the Business studies exam will take place on February 22.

Moreover, the Geography exam will be conducted on February 24.

Highlighting the meticulous preparation, CBSE noted, "The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure no two exams chosen by a student fall on the same date."

For the first time, the CBSE said that the date sheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. CBSE emphasized, "Compared to 2024, the release this year is 23 days earlier. This has been possible due to the timely submission of the LOC by schools."

The board underscored the advantages of early release, saying, "Students can begin preparations well in advance, helping them overcome examination stress and perform better. Families and teachers can plan their schedules, including summer vacations and evaluation duties, without disrupting non-board class studies. Schools, especially those serving as exam centres, will have ample time to plan their academic activities accordingly."