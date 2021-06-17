New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use an average of three years' performance, including the Class 10 board exam marks, for assessing results of class 12 students.

The board will assign 30% weightage each to performance in class 10 and class 11, and 40% to class 12 performance, the board informed the Supreme Court.

For class 12, the school board will take into consideration scores secured in unit, term and practical exams. The results will be announced by end of July.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said it will consider six years of performance of students for announcing the results.

The apex court bench was hearing pleas that sought cancellation of class 12 exams of the CBSE and CISCE.

On 1 June, the union government had cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams due to the ongoing pandemic situation and several other boards, including CISCE had followed suit.

The government had then said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students, and CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.