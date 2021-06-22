New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to upload seven key details about their students for its automation software to conduct assessment tabulation.

In a fresh circular, CBSE has said that schools need to upload internal grades of each of the students along with practical/projects/internal assessment marks.

Schools also need to upload Cass 10 roll number, name of school board and year of passing to verification, and furnish “availability of historical performance of schools to be taken as reference for moderation."

Besides, Class 11 theory marks datasheet and Class 12 theory marks datasheet need to be uploaded in a dedicated portal developed by the CBSE.

Schools also need to give “class 12 complete tabulation sheet for checking, moderation of theory marks".

“After collection of all marks, this portal will display complete tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the purpose of moderation of marks by the schools. This portal and the backend systems have eased out lots of burden of cumbersome calculations for the schools," CBSE has said in its fresh circular to schools.

Giving clarity on Class 10 marks, CBSE has written that a system has also been developed for computation of Class X component of marks “based on result data available with the Board in case of students who passed their Class X from CBSE only. For other boards, CBSE with the help of regional offices will collect result data from respective state boards for the purpose of computation of Class X component (30%) of marks (for announcing results) of Class XII".

Last week, the union government and CBSE told the Supreme Court that the borad has developed a 30:30:40 formula to assess the class 12 board students by taking the average of past three years performance.

