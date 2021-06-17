The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will use an average of three years' performance including class 10 and class 11 for assessing results of 1.55 million class 12 students.

The CBSE will assign 30% weightage each to performance in class 10 and class 11, and 40% to class 12 performance in unit, mid-term and pre-board exams, the central board informed the Supreme Court.

The apex court accepted the assessment criteria but asked them to build a grievance redressal mechanism before it passes a final order on Monday. The Supreme Court bench of Justices A.M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said they have “no reservation to accept the same and permit the Boards to proceed on that basis".

The CBSE will announce results by end of July. The assessment criteria was formulated by a 13-member expert panel constituted by CBSE on June 4. Each of the schools will constitute a results committee comprising five members – school principal, two senior teachers and two teachers at a neighbouring school.

According to CBSE’s court affidavit, computation of theory marks for class 12 will be based on performance in one or more unit-tests, mid-term and pre board theory exams. But the board has given freedom to school exam committee to decide whether they wish to use all the unit, mid-term or pre-board or just the pre board marks for tabulating class 12 weighted marks. This will depend on what the school exam committee considers more credible. It means, while one school may give “equal weight to pre board exam and mid-term exams" while computing marks, another can only use pre-board exam scores.

The class 10 theory marks shall be on the basis of year end final exam and shall base on performance in three of the five key subjects. To ensure rationalization of marks awarded by schools three years performance will be taken into account by CBSE and six years by CISCE. CBSE also asked schools that they must guard against inflating marks.

The method was adopted to weed out doubts that it did not consider exams conducted in pre-pandemic time, while assessing results in a pandemic year. And here the Class 11 score is crucial. One of the reasons for using class 10 scores was to ensure that while finalising class 12 scores, it at least used performance in a standardised test that is class 10 board exam of these students.

“There are two sides of this criteria -- one, it gives weight to consistent academic performance. But some students believe that class 10 board was largely generic, and (for example) a class 12 commerce students’ performance has no link with performance in class 10. Besides, Class 11 is generally not taken as seriously as the class 12 from exam point of view. Hence, some students may have some complaints. But the fact is, we are in a pandemic year," said a schoolteacher in Delhi, who declined to be named as the case is in court.

“The biggest challenge will be its implementation especially the theory computation system. And many private schools may inflate marks. Execution, monitoring and rationalisation of score will be key," said an education consultant, who also declined to be named.

On 1 June, the union government had cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams due to the ongoing pandemic situation and several other boards, including CISCE had followed suit.

