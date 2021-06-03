The Haryana government has decided to conduct the internal assessment for class 12 students of the state board, announced education minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after directions from the Centre and in view of the Covid-19 situation.

"The state government will follow the directions of the Central government in regarding the class 12 examination of Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani and will conduct an internal assessment based on which the results will be declared soon," Pal said.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal," he added.

The state education minister also informed that the results of the class 10 examinations will be declared by 15 June.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand government, Madhya Pradesh government and Rajasthan government decided to cancel class 12 state board examinations keeping in mind the prevailing Covid situation.

CBSE, ICSE Board exam cancellation

Notably, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".

A meeting was chaired in this regard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday where CBSE and education ministry officials made a presentation on the consultations and the views received.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

On 14 April, the Central government took the decision to cancel class 10 board exams.

