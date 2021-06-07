NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday directed all schools to complete internal assessments, project evaluations and submit scores to the board by 28 June, in an indication that results maybe announced in July.

In a circular issued to all its school, CBSE said instead of 11 June, it is now allowing them to submit practicals, internal assessments and project work by 28 June but has underlined that all this will have to be done online. There won't be any extension given.

The schools are required to submit marks in theory, practical, projects, internal assessments separately as per the rules, CBSE said Monday.

“Immediately on completion of the conduct of examination, the marks will be uploaded on the link provided by the board. While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded, as no correction in the marks, once uploaded, will be allowed subsequently," CBSE said in its circular.

“No extension of last date for uploading marks, which is 28 June will be done. The schools are advised to complete all evaluation well before June 28 and upload the marks meticulously," the CBSE said.

On 1 June, the union government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams due to the current pandemic situation following a review meeting was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

