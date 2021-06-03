Class 12 exam cancellation: Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, Modi said the health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.
New Delhi: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams this year was taken by the Narendra Modi government. Responding to several tweets on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process and that this was the best and most student-friendly move.
Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, Modi said the health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.
The teaching community has played an outstanding role in the last year. I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal. https://t.co/x4edQrUfbQ
In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
Education experts and stakeholders believe the bigger challenge before the CBSE now is coming up with fair evaluation criteria for class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled and demanded that the policy is notified soon.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!