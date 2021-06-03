Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Class 12 exam cancellation: Best and most student-friendly decision, says PM Modi

Class 12 exam cancellation: Best and most student-friendly decision, says PM Modi

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it was decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Exams.
1 min read . 06:39 AM IST Staff Writer

Class 12 exam cancellation: Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, Modi said the health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.

New Delhi: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams this year was taken by the Narendra Modi government. Responding to several tweets on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process and that this was the best and most student-friendly move.

Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, Modi said the health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.

He noted that this has been a chaotic year for students with the joys of growing up partly snatched away as they remained confined to their homes and spent less time with friends.

"As you said, in the current times, this was the best and most student-friendly decision," he said replying to a tweet by a parent.

Responding to a teacher's post, the prime minister said the teaching community has played an outstanding role in the past year.

"I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal," he said.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Education experts and stakeholders believe the bigger challenge before the CBSE now is coming up with fair evaluation criteria for class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled and demanded that the policy is notified soon.

