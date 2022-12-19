Class apart: Argentina, France inspire management gurus

NEW DELHI :As the world was glued to one of the most memorable World Cup football finals, India’s top business schools were picking up management lessons from the both the Argentinian and French teams.
Organizational behaviour, resource management, diminishing management utility and increasing commitment, along with the body language of the players could now find a place in business strategy textbooks and lectures, said academics.
What can be the impact on a team when star players such as Olivier Giroud are replaced? What about dramatic changes in decisions and not accepting a deal till it is done? These are some of the lessons India’s top B-schools will impart as part of the curricula.
Argentina defeated France to pick up the World Cup after 36 years in a penalty shootout.
“What happens when the euphoria of the first success dies down? The study of facial neutrality among leaders is important because there are players in both teams who play in club football together," said Nishant Uppal, professor for organisational behaviour and human resource management (OBHRM) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow.
For instance, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are Paris Saint-Germain teammates.
Facial neutrality, is the most important skill sets that senior leadership must know because the top brass shouldn’t display heightened emotions which in turn impacts other members of the team, said the professor. How Messi remained calm till the end, wished the other team and always looked strategically inclined are integral lessons, he added.
Management students will learn how the excitement and euphoria ebbs after the first goal and can apply it in understanding concepts like diminishing marginal utility, Uppal said. “Impact of the last-minute fatigue or penalty shootout and conservation of resource management in a team will be some of the other examples that can learnt from the finals. While Argentina dominated the first half with a 2-0 lead the stunning equalisers in the second half by the French were a treat to watch and take lessons from. In fact, the World Cup final brought the highest traffic across digital platforms."
“The searches recorded its highest-ever traffic in 25 years during the final of the FIFA World Cup. It was like the entire world was searching for one thing," said Sundar Pichai in a Twitter post on Monday.
32 million viewers tuned to JioCinema for the finals, said the company in a statement. According to a post by Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk, France’s goal alone generated 24,400 tweets per second, the highest ever for a World Cup.
“It had lessons in resource management and the impact when a star player is replaced," Sourav Mukherji, professor at IIM-Bangalore, said referring to the substitution of Giroud 40 minutes into the match.
It was a bold decision taken by the coach but it is an indication that teams should not rely on just one person for a win, he said. Mukherji will teach how leaders need to take bold decisions, bring in younger players to add to the team’s agility and why a deal is never completed till the very last second.
The IIM-Bangalore professor will also use examples from games played by Croatia who often turned a lost battle to a winning one to grab the third place in the World Cup.
B-schools often convert ongoing corporate battles, big playoffs into case studies which make the lessons more contemporary and easy to understand. Management coaches have jotted down lessons for the corporates too from the match watched across the globe.
“Clients often wonder how to use multiple skillsets in a deal than rely on few and Sunday’s match showed how one needs a striker, penalty expert, midfielder, goal keeper who have to be specialists to get a team to victory," said Shyam Sadasivan, a Bengaluru-based Career Coach.
Sadasivan brings out how the concept of a timeframe in boardroom battle can be drawn from the match. “There were some who assumed the game was over after the first half but managers need to understand that corporate battles are long drawn out. Also, defeats do not define one’s career," the coach added.
