Higher education is a huge stepping stone toward our future life. And choosing the right course in the right institution is extremely crucial if you are planning to study abroad. To make the process easier, Keystone Team has listed the 5 best countries to study abroad in 2023 to help you on your path to success.

Check details here:

United Kingdom: Be it Oxford University, Cambridge or the University of Edinburgh, the UK has some of the world's best higher education institutes. But, if you are planning to study in the UK, you must note eduction is not cheap in the country.

UK and EU students can expect to pay an annual fee of up to £9,250 for full-time courses, while students from outside the UK or EU will likely pay more. Add to this the cost of living – rent, food, and the rest.

However, there are a few affordable options that also provide quality education. These institutes include - Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, and Cardiff

United States: Like the UK, the United States also boasts a plethora of premium higher education institutions. Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, and Yale University are just some of examples.

Tuition, living expenses also vary from state to state and it is important to note that it ain't cheap if you are counting in Indian currency. But, if you research well and thoroughly, you can always make it within budget.

Switzerland: The ETH Zurich, University of Zurich, University of Bern, University of Geneva are some of the prestigious universities in the country. Now, even though Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in the world, tuition fees for international students can be more reasonable than expected.

Make sure to do your research - and your math - and get a sense of your budget in advance.

Singapore: With a string of top-rated universities like the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, and more, Singapore has become one of the most preferred destinations for international students. Do your research to find courses within your budget.

China: For studying abroad, China is a top destination for international students. From Peking University to Tsinghua University, Fudan University to Zhejiang University, there are a number of options to choose from.

And as compared to the US and the UK, studying in China is much more affordable.