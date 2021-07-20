CLAT 2021: Supreme Court refuses to postpone Common Law Admission Test

The plea filed by the petitioner, Justice for All, before the Supreme Court through the lawyer, Kunal Chatterjee, claimed that the June 14, 2021, notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities is arbitrary and illegal. Thereby, it claimed that since the physical conduct of CLAT on July 23 will be for majorly unvaccinated candidates since they are below 18, so the CLAT Examination, 2021, should be deferred.