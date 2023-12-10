CLAT 2024 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Sunday declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result 2024, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses across the country. Candidates, who took CLAT UG or CLAT PG 2024, can log in at the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in – and download the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 result.

Steps to check CLAT result 2024:

Log in at the CLAT examination website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the CLAT 2024 link given on the right top of the home page Fill in the required information like mobile number, password A new window will open Fill in the CLAT Application Number/Admit Card Number and Date of Birth and enter

6). Check your CLAT scorecard.

7). Download the page and save it for future reference.

National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes commencing in the academic year 2024-25 based on CLAT 2024 scores.

The details of the admissions and counselling process are likely to be notified tomorrow (December 11). Selected candidates can apply for the online counselling process. Registrations will be done from December 12 to 22.

The exam was held on Sunday, December 3, 2024 at 139 test centres in 25 states and UTs. A record 97.03% of the registered candidates took the CLAT UG exam, while 93.92% of the registered candidates took the PG exam. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2024, 57% are females, 43% are males, and 6 candidates are transgender.

