CLAT 2024 result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; counselling notification likely tomorrow
CLAT 2024 result: Candidates, who took CLAT UG or CLAT PG 2024, can log in at the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in – and download the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 result
CLAT 2024 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Sunday declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result 2024, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses across the country. Candidates, who took CLAT UG or CLAT PG 2024, can log in at the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in – and download the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 result.