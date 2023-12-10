The outcome of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG and PG 2024) is set to be announced on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preceding the result declaration, the definitive answer key was released on December 9, following the provisional answer key issued on December 4.

After the results, the registration for the admission and counselling procedure is scheduled to commence on December 12 and conclude on December 22, 2023.

Where to check the CLAT 2024 results Individuals who participated in the exam can view their results on the consortium's official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

How to check the CLAT 2024 results? To access the CLAT 2024 results, follow these steps:

1. Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the CLAT 2024 section.

3. Click on the link for CLAT UG/PG results or log in to the candidate page.

4. View and verify your results.

Meanwhile, revisions have been made to certain responses in the final answer key of CLAT UG and PG, and a few questions have been excluded from consideration.

Following the announcement of CLAT UG and PG results, candidates are invited to apply for admission during the period from December 12 to 22.

Earlier on December 3, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG and PG 2024) was administered by the Consortium of National Law Universities on Sunday across 139 examination centers situated in 25 states and Union Territories.

Notably, an impressive 97.03% of candidates who registered for the CLAT 2024 undergraduate test and 93.92% of those registered for the postgraduate test actively participated in the examination.

