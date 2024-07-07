CLAT 2025 notified, registration opens on July 15 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. How to apply, other details

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities has notified the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. According to the official notification, the registration window for online application for CLAT 2025 will open on July 15, 2024. The exam will be held on December 1 from 2 to 4 pm (2 to 4:40 pm for PwD candidates).

Aspiring candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and other participating institutes can apply for CLAT 2025 at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. from July 15, 2024. The last date to submit the application form is October 15, 2024.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility CLAT-UG 2025 Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2 or an equivalent examination): Forty-five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories while forty per cent (40%) marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

There is no upper age limit for candidates appearing for the UG Programme through the CLAT 2025.

CLAT-PG 2025 An LL.B. Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of fifty per cent (50%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and forty-five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

There is no upper age limit for appearing for the CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2025: How to apply Go to the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the CLAT 2025 registration link available on the homepage

To register, enter your required details and submit them.

After registration, log in to your account by entering your credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on the submit button

Download a copy of the confirmation page

Save and print a copy of the application for future reference CLAT 2025: Exam Pattern The CLAT UG exam will be a 2-hour test, with 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer. The CLAT UG paper will have questions on the English language and current affairs, including general knowledge, logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques, while the CLAT PG question paper will comprise questions on constitutional law and other areas of law, including jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, law of contract, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law and labour and industrial law.